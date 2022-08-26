Swiss National Bank Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 156.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

