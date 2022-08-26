Swiss National Bank Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPCE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 9,801.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

