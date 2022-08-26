Swiss National Bank Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $410,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

