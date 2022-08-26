Swiss National Bank Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $4,353,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe in the first quarter worth $778,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Trading Up 2.6 %

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $40.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.17. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About St. Joe

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Further Reading

