Swiss National Bank Has $4.57 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

GMS Stock Up 1.9 %

GMS stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

