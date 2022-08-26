Swiss National Bank Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Trading Up 1.5 %

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SJW stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.55. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.