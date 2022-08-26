Swiss National Bank Has $4.74 Million Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Euronav were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Euronav by 50.3% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 513,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 171,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE EURN opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Euronav NV has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.57%.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

