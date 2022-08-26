Swiss National Bank Has $4.76 Million Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Masonite International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Masonite International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

DOOR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NYSE DOOR opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.72. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

