Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTB. UBS Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

KTB opened at $41.44 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

