Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

