Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,800 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

