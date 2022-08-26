Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,000 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.3 %

IDCC stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other InterDigital news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,155.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More

