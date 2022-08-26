Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Assets Trust by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.04%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,281,353.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,653.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,772,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,281,353.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $337,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,065,777.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 152,071 shares of company stock worth $4,585,403. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

