Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $11,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 460,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.