Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

