Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 203,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

