Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CL King reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

