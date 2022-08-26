Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $645,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $11,496,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 29,392.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $168,010.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,349,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,630 shares of company stock worth $820,461. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

