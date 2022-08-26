Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKR shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

