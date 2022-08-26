Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 772 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $133.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

