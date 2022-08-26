Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

