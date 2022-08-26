Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 274 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 711,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8 %

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.03 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,670,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,409,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Articles

