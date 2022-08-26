Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,190 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beauty Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,090,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 2,693.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,396,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,867 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,612,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Beauty Health by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after purchasing an additional 941,138 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Trading Down 2.5 %

SKIN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Beauty Health

Several research analysts recently commented on SKIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.