Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 366 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,056,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,391,000 after acquiring an additional 419,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $87.33 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.03 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

