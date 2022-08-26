Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 511 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE MEI opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

