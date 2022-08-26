Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 581 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energizer were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 418.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $41.62.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.