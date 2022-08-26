Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 743 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

