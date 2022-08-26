Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zuora were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,051,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Zuora by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 933,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 342,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zuora by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 297,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in Zuora by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Down 6.3 %

ZUO stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.