Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,022 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gray Television were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gray Television by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 538.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

