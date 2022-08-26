Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 316 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.