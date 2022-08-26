Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 436 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

