Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 437 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 361,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $13,783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza bought 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 242,566 shares of company stock worth $7,603,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

