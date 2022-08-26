Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 511 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.