Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 532 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Outset Medical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Outset Medical Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $979.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares in the company, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,314. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

