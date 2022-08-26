Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Green Plains Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GPRE opened at $38.81 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

