Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

