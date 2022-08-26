Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $8,189,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter worth $306,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.52. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.