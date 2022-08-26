Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $28.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.