Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,801 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

