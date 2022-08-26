Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,273. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $96.72 and a one year high of $147.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.