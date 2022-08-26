Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.