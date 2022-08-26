Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOOF. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

