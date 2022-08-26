Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Triumph Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $941.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

