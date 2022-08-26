Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Triumph Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Price Performance
Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $941.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Triumph Group Company Profile
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
