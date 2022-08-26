Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $55.47 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

