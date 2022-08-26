Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $337,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROG were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 265,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,063,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 530,587 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 148.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

PROG Stock Performance

Insider Activity at PROG

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,243 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.