Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $337,000 Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Century Communities by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,684,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Century Communities Trading Up 3.0 %

CCS stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.