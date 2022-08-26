Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $343,000 Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnite were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Magnite by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 844,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 510,630 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magnite by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Magnite by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.06. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

