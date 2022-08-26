Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $348,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $68,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.88 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

