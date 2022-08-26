Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $353,000 Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

INT stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.



