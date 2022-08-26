Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $356,000 Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lindsay by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lindsay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lindsay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lindsay by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $168.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.27%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also

